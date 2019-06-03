Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to make movie on Kashmiri Pandits

Vivek Agnihotri's film will be based on Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to move out of Valley in 1990 due to militancy.

Published: 03rd June 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Feeling strongly about the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from Kashmir Valley due to militancy, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri will be making a movie on this theme.

It will be an investigation, recording first-hand testimonials of the victims and also the perpetrators, he said in a statement.

The movie based on Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to move out of Kashmir Valley in 1990 due to militancy, follows Agnihotri's film on "The Tashkent Files", which revolved around the mysterious death of then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966.

"Kashmiri Pandits are homeless in their own country. This is the seventh exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir - their home. Since WW II, there hasn't been such a violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world," Agnihotri said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Vivek Agnihotri on Urban Naxals, JNU, Fake news and Twitter trolls

"This is India's holocaust where at midnight the minorities of Kashmir valley were asked to leave the valley and they were specifically asked to leave behind all their property and women.

"Children were killed with AK-47, women were raped, men were cut with wood cutting saw, houses were burnt. India's most secular region was converted into an Islamic region controlled with Sharia law. My film is about the sinister politics behind it. Everyone is responsible for such tragedy. My film is about that," he added.

His team had been researching for the last one year on the topic.

"Now we are planning to form a 'Project KP Commission' where we will record first hand testimonials of the victims and also the perpetrators. This will be first of its kind effort in this issue anywhere in the world. I want a fair and unbiased investigation so that we can correct the prejudiced narrative," he said.

Last week, Agnihotri had tweeted: "More I read on Kashmiri Pandit exodus, I feel ashamed of myself. What was I doing in 1991? What had happened to me that I kept watching the direct attack on Hindu civilisation, shrinking of Hindu territory, culture in its own land? What made me so indifferent to my own identity?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandits Vivek Agnihotri Kashmiri Pandits film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp