Meghna Gulzar shares Deepika-Vikrant starrer 'Chhapaak' wrap up pictures

In the pictures, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor can be seen in prosthetics and donning a salwar suit and with mehendi on her hands.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Meghna Gulzar who is bringing 'Chhapaak', the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on the big screens took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with the film's team.

As the film wrapped up its shooting schedule, the 'Raazi' filmmaker shared a series of pictures of her lead actors Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone from the sets.

Vikrant along with Meghna and Deepika are smiling and posing for the camera.

"And we wrapped #chhapaak, Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film!" Meghna captioned the pictures.

Earlier in March, the 'Padmavat' actor had shared her first look from the film where she looked absolutely unrecognizable.

Calling Chhapaak the most precious film of her career, Deepika Padukone wrote, "& it's a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak."

Several B-town celebs also showed their curiosity over the film by commenting on the post of the filmmaker.

Richa Chada who was last seen in the film 'Daas Dev' commented, "It's just amazing... can't wait."

Shankar Mahadevan commented by posting heart emojis.

Vikrant Massey wrote a small thankful message. "You are the light. Thank you for leading us and guiding us through. This will be cherished forever," he commented.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's kissing scene from 'Chhapaak' sets leaked

The 33-year-old actor will essay the role of Malti, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Malti had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Agarwal is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

The film helmed by Meghna has been co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, Vikrant last appeared in AltBalaji's web series titled 'Broken but Beautiful', where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost the love of his life in a car accident.

'Chhapaak' is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

