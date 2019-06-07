Home Entertainment Hindi

B-Town celebs urge action in Aligarh toddler murder case

The incident took place in Tappal town in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. According to reports, the girl's body was found on June 2 in a dumping ground near her house, three days after she went missing.

Published: 07th June 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 12:06 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna to rapper Badshah and actress Sunny Leone have expressed their angst over the killing of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out after her parents allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000.

The Bollywood celebrities say they want "immediate and strictest punishment for the heinous crime".

Reportedly, the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts. According to the police, the two accused, identified as Zahid and Aslam, were neighbours of the victim.

Here is what the celebrities have tweeted:

Akshay Kumar: Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby...! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime.

Ayushmann Khurrana: This is inhuman and barbaric.. My prayers for her family. Justice must be served!

Abhishek Bachchan: Just so disgusted and angered hearing about... How can somebody even think of doing such a thing. Speechless.

KayKay Menon: Can't describe the absolute rage I feel over what I am reading about the innocent little baby... This is beyond evil! The culprits have to suffer as much as that little baby! No mercy,no human rights here! This is not human.

Kubbra Sait: What a shame! Like really!! Is there no humanity? An asshole of a man, destroys a little girl, with no mercy. We as a nation cannot stand and watch this pass. The strictest punishment needs to served to this scum. United for...

Koena Mitra: Dear Women, you can change the world by not giving birth to morons. When you can't raise them, don't create them! Dear lawmakers, we need dangerous punishments for Acid attacks and Rapes. Crimes against girls should come to an end!

Hansika: I am so disturbed and heartbroken to know about... a 2-and-a-half-year-old who was raped and killed in the most horrific way in Tappal near Aligarh. Justice has to prevail.

Raveena Tandon: The horrible, barbaric rape, murder of a 3-year-old in Aligarh, the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body, depraved evil, inhuman and barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast!

Sidharth Malhotra: Extremely disturbed by the news of... It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again!

Genelia Deshmukh: It's horrific, I am absolutely angered by what's happening to the women and more so the little girls in our country... We have failed you and a zillion like you time and time again... People responsible of such crimes should be hanged publicly.

TAGS
Twinkle Sharma Aligarh Minor Murder Two-year-old Murder Uttar Pradesh Child Murdered

