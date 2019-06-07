Home Nation

NSA invoked in three-year-old Aligarh girl's murder, rape ruled out

As per police sources on June 5 the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with the accused.

By ANI

ALIGARH: Aligarh Police has decided to proceed to probe the murder of a three-year-old girl under sections of the National Security Act (NSA).

Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh on Thursday said, Akash Kulhary said they will try to transfer the case to a fast track court.

"We are proceeding with it as an NSA case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in the postmortem report. Two accused have been arrested, five police officials have been suspended," Kulhary said.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly strangulating a two-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

ALSO READ | Aligarh toddler strangled to death, eyes gouged out after parents failed to repay Rs 10,000 loan

The body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2. A case was registered against the accused identified as Zahid and Aslam under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. While Zahid allegedly killed the child, the other accused helped him in committing the crime.

Police said on June 5 that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid.

Kulhari told ANI, "The girl's father told us that he had a money dispute with Zahid who had threatened the former with dire consequences. We questioned Zahid and it was revealed that the body was hidden at Aslam's house. The body was later found at the garbage dump."

A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, the police said.

