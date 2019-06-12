Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in '83'

Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to be played by Ranveer.

Deepika joins the cast of '83'. (Photo | Twitter)

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is set to star in upcoming sports drama, "83" with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer made the announcement on Wednesday on Instagram.

"*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad! @83thefilm @kabirkhankk," he wrote alongside a photo with Deepika and film's director Kabir Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!!@83thefilm @kabirkhankk

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good times in Glasgow! #83squad @83thefilm @deepikapadukone @kabirkhankk

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

In another post, Ranveer dished put details about his frequent co-star's role.

"Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk," he said.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release "Padmaavat".

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh and Team ’83  head to London

"83" will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020.

"83" is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

The shooting is underway in Glasgow.

