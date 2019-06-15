Home Entertainment Hindi

Farewell my friend: Shabana Azmi pays tributes to Girish Karnad

Azmi on Saturday finally opened up about her work relationship with Karnad, who died at the age of 81 at his residence in Bengaluru after prolonged illness on June 10.

Published: 15th June 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Shabana Azmi and Girish Karnad. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

MUMBAI: It was a collaboration that started with Shyam Benegal's "Nishant" and now 44 years later, Shabana Azmi remembers theatre and film veteran Girish Karnad as a true intellect, whose life cannot be described in a single sound byte.

Azmi on Saturday finally opened up about her work relationship with Karnad, who died at the age of 81 at his residence in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness on June 10.

In a Facebook post, titled "Farewell My Friend", the actor said she first heard about Karnad during the making of Benegal's 1974 feature "Ankur", when he assisted the director with the editing.

"Few people know that when Shyam Benegal first made 'Ankur' it was a very lengthy film. Shyam roped in Girish to help him edit the narrative. That's when I first heard of Girish."

Azmi recalled that when Karnad was director at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he showed immense maturity in handling the students' strikes that she said were headed by actor Naseeruddin Shah.

"It was a troubled tenureship because the students were on strike and very hostile. But Girish handled it with great maturity and compassion. Legend has it that Naseeruddin Shah was in the forefront of the strike and there were some unpleasant altercations between them."

ALSO READ | Sombre mood as Girish Karnad cremated, family keeps funeral simple 

"But to Girish's remarkable credit that didn't deter him from recommending Naseer to Shyam for a very important role in 'Nishant' -- his first break in films that launched his career and established him as a fine actor. A lesser person than Girish could have been revengeful."

In Benegal's 1975 film, Azmi remembers that it was the first time that she shared screen space with Karnad.

"I was playing the schoolmaster's wife in 'Nishant'.

Girish played the somewhat timid school master - quite the opposite of what he was in real life - confident, articulate, erudite, a true intellectual.

"He didn't fancy himself as an actor and rued that it would damage his reputation as a playwright (who was fast getting acknowledged as one of the best in India).

I would tease him and say, 'No matter even if you aren't good, you are so good looking that all will be forgiven!' He would laugh loudly and then proceed to regale us with umpteen stories. it was a pleasure to hear him speak. I warmed up to him."

Azmi said she was later cast as Karnad's wife in Basu Chatterjee's 1997 film "Swami", which was based on a short story by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhayay.

"Girish and I were tickled pink and made a pact that we wouldn't let on that we both thought otherwise! If that's how the audience saw him we would keep the secret between ourselves! "But the fact is that he had undeniable screen presence and very soon turned into a fine actor."

She said her last film collaboration with the veteran was 2016 film "Chalk and Duster".

ALSO READ | Snapshots from Girish Karnad's final journey: Sorry, Karnad  Sir, RIP

"Gone was the initial reluctance and hesitation. He faced the camera like a total pro, as though to the manor born! Even so being an actor was only a small aspect of his personality," Azmi recalled.

The actor said she last met Karnad in Bengaluru on the sidelines of his play "Broken Images" and added that despite his failing health, the veteran was still full of "his passion or his commitment as an engaged citizen".

"It was his fearlessness, his speaking his mind without mincing words, his total commitment to freedom of speech that defined him. We kept in touch on e-mail and the occasional phone call," Azmi wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shyam Benegal Nishant Shabana Azmi Girish Karnad Farewell My Friend Shyam Benegal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp