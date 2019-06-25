Home Entertainment Hindi

No love triangle in ‘Dabangg 3', says Sonakshi Sinha

There has been buzz that the movie, directed by Prabhudheva, will see a love triangle with the introduction of another actress besides Sonakshi.

Published: 25th June 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is reprising her role as Rajjo in "Dabangg 3", says there will be no love triangle in the upcoming instalment of the movie.

Sonakshi spoke about it at the launch of salon brand Streax Professional's retro remix collection here on Monday.

There has been buzz that "Dabangg 3", directed by Prabhudheva, will see a love triangle with the introduction of another actress besides Sonakshi.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 gets notice from ASI

Dismissing it, Sonakshi said: "No... speculations will be there, but of course, there will be a different story and this film will have new characters as we don't want to offer same stuff to our audience. I feel it is going to be an amazing film."

In first instalment of the "Dabangg" series, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in special songs which became chartbusters ahead of the movie's release.

Asked what the audience can expect from "Dabangg 3", Sonakshi said: "I think it will be very fun because there is an element in ‘Dabangg' series where artistes come and they do a song for the film. This time there will not be Munni in the song and there will be Munna in the song, so it will be a lot more fun." 

"Dabangg 3" is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg 3 Dabangg Prabhudheva Salman Khan
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp