First looks revealed: 'Kalank' heroines Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt go red

Apart from Madhuri, Alia and Sonakshi, "Kalank" also features male stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Published: 09th March 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

L-R: Actresses Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt.

By IANS

MUMBAI: After unveiling the look of actress Alia Bhatt from the upcoming epic drama "Kalank" online on Friday, the makers introduced the film's other female characters played by actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonakshi Sinha.

Sharing a glimpse of her character of Bahaar Begum, Madhuri said that it was "my honour to play such an enchanting character".

Madhuri's appearance is reminiscent of her look of Chandramukhi from the 2002 film "Devdas". In the poster, with tears in her eyes, she is seen sporting a red veil.

Sonakshi on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of Satya. 

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film, described Satya as "pure, elegant and filled with love". Sonakshi can be seen wearing a bindi and vermillion in the poster. 

Alia will essay the character of Roop, who is "free and bound by only love".

Apart from Madhuri, Alia and Sonakshi, "Kalank" also features male stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Written and directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is scheduled to release on April 19.
 

