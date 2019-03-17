Home Entertainment Hindi

Our industry has balanced content-driven and commercial cinema well: Anil Kapoor

The 62-year-old actor feels that more than the audience, films have evolved better to resonate with this change.

Published: 17th March 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor says Indian film industry has successfully struck a balance between content-driven and commercial cinema. The 62-year-old actor said if the story is good, it receives love from the audience.

"There is a place and audience for all types of cinema - content and commercial and our industry has balanced it well. Films with good content are making good money at the box office. This is all because audience is more evolved than ever before. Audiences have evolved and so films have evolved to better resonate with that change. I don't think it's a matter of films being better or worse. It's a matter of being the reflection of the times," Kapoor told PTI.

This year the actor has had two releases - "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" and "Total Dhamaal". The films minted Rs 43 crore and Rs 145 crore, respectively. Kapoor said he has been experimenting with every film and is happy about it."There is a sense of self-growth and fulfilment and the feeling of a job well done.I take pride in that."

His next releases include Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti", "Takht" with Karan Johar, and a biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra with son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who recently shared screen space for the first time in "Ek Ladki Ko...", have been roped in as the brand ambassadors by Scott Eyewear.

