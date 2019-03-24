Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor to raise funds for cancer survivors

Bollywood actress Sonam K Ahuja said the battle against cancer must be won.

Published: 24th March 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam K. Ahuja will be walking for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for a fashion show by the Cancer Patients Aids Association (CPAA) to raise funds for cancer surviours here. She says she is a huge believer in using her voice to support social and health issues.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be a part of this show. I am a huge believer in using my voice to support social and health issues. The CPAA does outstanding work in the field of providing holistic care to those affected by Cancer," Sonam said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, the faces of Scott eyewear

The CPAA is completing 50 years on Sunday and to support it a fashion show is being organised.

The 33-year-old actress said the battle against cancer must be won.

"Battling Cancer is a most worthy fight and one which can and must be won. My every good wish for them as they complete 50 years of exceptional service to the cause," she added.

Talking about walking for the designer duo, Sonam said: "I am delighted to walk for Abu and Sandeep. They are (my) favourites. Its always a pleasure to work with them and wear their fabulous clothes."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonam Kapoor Sonam K Ahuja Sonam Ahuja cancer survivors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp