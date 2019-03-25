Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana's sister and acid attack survivor cheers for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Deepika will be seen playing real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in "Chhapaak".

Published: 25th March 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sisters Kangana and Rangoli.

Sisters Kangana and Rangoli. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor herself, says she is the biggest cheerleader of the upcoming film "Chhapaak".

Moments after actress Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, was unveiled, several Bollywood personalities like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra reacted enthusiastically.

Rangoli too took to Twitter to express her appreciation for Deepika's efforts.

She wrote: "No matter how unfair and unjust the world is, we must not reflect what we hate, this is commendable on Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's part. Being an acid attack survivor, I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader."

Deepika will be seen playing real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in "Chhapaak". The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

The first look features Deepika in heavy prosthetics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rangoli Chandel Chhapaak Kangana Ranaut Deepika Padukone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp