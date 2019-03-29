Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir is sweet and caring, I am impressed, says Soni Razdan

Soniya Razdan and Alia Bhatt. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan says, she has always admired her daughter's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia made their relationship public when they attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together last year.

Since then both the actors have been spending quality time with each other's families.

While Alia rang in the New Year with the Kapoor clan in New York, Ranbir was recently spotted visiting the "Raazi" star's home on her 26th birthday.

WATCH | Alia Bhatt says 'I love you' to Ranbir Kapoor at Filmfare awards show

"I have always admired him as an actor much before I knew him as a person. I have come to know him a little bit (more now personally). He is a well brought up and balanced man. He is a very sweet and caring man. I am quite impressed," Soni told PTI.

The actor said she is happy that her daughter is in a healthy space both professionally and personally.

"A good balance in professional and personal life is good and I would be happy as a mother if Alia is happy in all the aspect of her life  professionally, personally."

The actor is busy promoting her upcoming film "No Fathers in Kashmir" that hits cinema houses on April 5.

