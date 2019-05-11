Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap to present Hindi version of Taapsee Pannu’s Game Over 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will present the Hindi version of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Game Over, starring Taapsee Pannu. 

Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood filmmaker

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

By Express News Service

Sharing this news on social media, Anurag, in a statement, said, “I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi.

This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from south is just outstanding and it’s great to see how Ashwin Saravanan (director) has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before.” 

Incidentally, Game Over marks Taapsee’s first Tamil film since the 2015 Gautham Karthik-starrer Vai Raja Vai. “When I heard this script I knew it had international appeal, and considering the people attached with it, I had a strong belief in the product,” she said in the statement.

Ashwin, a self-confessed fan of the Gangs of Wasseypur director, said, “Anurag Kashyap being one of the first audience for Game Over and also presenting the film in Hindi, is any filmmaker’s dream come true. Couldn’t be happier to have him on board. Exciting times ahead.”

The film is being produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. Game Over will be Saravanan’s third film, after the Nayanthara-starrer Maya (2015), and the yet-to-release Iravaakaalam, which stars SJ Suryah and Sshivada. 

