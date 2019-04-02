Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Jha can save Bhojpuri cinema: Nitin Chandra

Nitin Chandra was interacted with the media for his upcoming music video 'San san bahey' by Suresh Wadkar in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Chandra says directors like Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Jha can be saviours of Bhojpuri cinema, which is stuck in a stereotype.

Chandra, who has directed films "Deswa" and "Mithila Makhaan", interacted with the media for his upcoming music video "San san bahey" by Suresh Wadkar in Mumbai.

On Bhojpuri language and its cinema losing ground, he said: "Languages such as Awadhi, Braj, Bhojpuri and Maithali are almost disappearing from the educated middle class as there is no education in these languages and no government support, especially to Bhojpuri.

"This situation has given rise to crisis in terms of literature, music and cinema in our languages. Barely anyone is making respectful cinema, writing literature or creating music in the languages of these two states (Bihar and Uttar Pradesh), which is worth worrying".

Chandra said it is upon filmmakers and people with influence to shape and improve the condition or general opinion about their mother tongue because cinema has a bigger cultural expression and representation.

"Celebrated filmmakers Prakash Jha and Anurag Kashyap hail from Bhojpuri speaking areas and yet they are not making cinema in Bhojpuri language despite seeing its miserable condition. I feel they can still save Bhojpuri cinema. Filmmakers from south, Marathi, Punjabi and Bangla region have concentrated on their own cinema, creating a respectful identity and livelihood for local people."

Chandra's music video will be out on Tuesday.

On associating with some of the biggest names in the music industry to improve the state of Bhojpuri content, he said: "In the past, we have collaborated with Sonu Nigam, Sherya Ghoshal, Mika Singh, Hariharan, Swanand Kirkire, Sunidhi Chauhan and many more to sing in Bhojpuri and Maithili for our digital channel, Bejod.

"Once you collaborate with a good artiste and create good content, it helps shape up the stature of language and give pride to Bhojpuri speaking people who are yearning for it."

