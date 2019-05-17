Deepika Padukone rocks Cannes Red Carpet looking like a gift with an exaggerated bow 

Home Entertainment Hindi

The actor who walked the red carpet as part of an international beauty brand kept sharing her journey on Instagram, right from takeoff from India.

Published: 17th May 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 10:31 AM

Deepika Padukone. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

CANNES: Bollywood Actor Deepika Padukone looked exquisite in a cream gown with an exaggerated chocolate brown bow by designer Peter Dundas, as she walked the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The actor who walked the red carpet as part of an international beauty brand kept sharing her journey on Instagram, right from takeoff from India. "Here we go... #Cannes2019" she commented.

Deepika Padukone. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone. (Photo | ANI)

Padukone, has been a regular at the Film Festival for a few years now and has been lauded for her red carpet appearances. In the first of the reportedly many red carpet appearance of her in this year's Film Festival, the 33-year-old sported on point make up with kohl-rimmed eyes and a high ponytail.

Previously, she had also posted a picture of her boarding pass with the caption, "& then this...had to be done! Here we Go...Ooops...."

Padukone's husband actor Ranveer Singh commented on all the pictures posted by Deepika.

In other snaps, the diva was spotted rocking her chic look at the airport in France.

She wore a white button-down shirt, paired with a chambray shirt and loose denim pants. She accessorised her look with polarized black shades and red stiletto heel. Simple red lips and centre parted straight hair completed her look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

here we go... #Cannes2019

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Last year, Deepika wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection.

In another look, she wowed fashionistas in a sleeveless figure-hugging Zuhair Murad gown with plunging neckline and fully beaded in white shimmering stones with a matching cape. She has also flaunted designs by Prabal Gurung and Marchesa at Cannes

At this year's Met Gala Deepika wore a stunning strapless pink coloured gown by Zac Posen and resembled a life-size Barbie doll. She opted for a retro hairdo and teamed it up with a gorgeous embellished headband. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of pink diamond earrings and a statement cuff. The stunner rounded off her look with an oxblood lip colour and pink smokey eyes.

Last year Deepika was spotted in pink gown:

Deepika Padukone in Cannes 2018. (Photo | Twitter)

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Cannes2019 72nd Cannes Film Festival Deepika Padukone

