Kanjeevaram saree to edgy pant-suit: Check out Kangana Ranaut's looks at the Cannes 2019

By ANI

CANNES: After channeling her inner retro-chic in a classic Kanjeevaram saree, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut turned heads in an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for the Grey Goose party at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival here.

Looking fierce as ever, she upheld her 'Fashion Queen' title with the dapper piece coupled with dewy lips and bold eye make-up.

Kangan Ranaut. (Photo | Instagram)

Her ensemble consisted of a neat pant-suit in black with an exaggerated collar, gold trimmings and a cream bustier which did complete justice in showing off Kangana's toned physique.

She had earlier sashayed down the Cannes red carpet in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock corset with a golden Kanjeevaram saree and burgundy-coloured gloves -- a nod to Audrey Hepburn's iconic retro gloves from the all-time classic movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'. Her look was completed with a tightly wound bun with a wavy side-part, invoking royal imagery of the era gone by.

Kangan Ranaut. (Photo | Twitter)

Other Bollywood stars who lit up the Cannes red carpet were Deepika Padukone, who looked like a gift from the couture gods themselves, donning an oversized chocolate brown bow over a flowing cream gown and diamonds to deliver a look which will have the fashion-forward talking for days to come.

Putting her best sartorial foot forward, on the other hand, was desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas who wowed in a shimmery black and red gradient gown with a sweetheart neckline. Dramatic cat-eyes and bold berry lips completed her look, making her seem like every bit of the diva that she is on her Cannes debut.