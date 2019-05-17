Home Entertainment Hindi

Kanjeevaram saree to edgy pant-suit: Check out Kangana Ranaut's looks at the Cannes 2019

Looking fierce as ever, she upheld her 'Fashion Queen' title with the dapper piece coupled with dewy lips and bold eye make-up.

Published: 17th May 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kangan Ranaut. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

CANNES: After channeling her inner retro-chic in a classic Kanjeevaram saree, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut turned heads in an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for the Grey Goose party at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival here.

Looking fierce as ever, she upheld her 'Fashion Queen' title with the dapper piece coupled with dewy lips and bold eye make-up.

Kangan Ranaut. (Photo | Instagram)

Her ensemble consisted of a neat pant-suit in black with an exaggerated collar, gold trimmings and a cream bustier which did complete justice in showing off Kangana's toned physique.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

XOXO . . . . . . #Queenatcannes #KanganaAtCannes #Cannes2019 #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

She had earlier sashayed down the Cannes red carpet in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock corset with a golden Kanjeevaram saree and burgundy-coloured gloves -- a nod to Audrey Hepburn's iconic retro gloves from the all-time classic movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'. Her look was completed with a tightly wound bun with a wavy side-part, invoking royal imagery of the era gone by.

Kangan Ranaut. (Photo | Twitter)

Other Bollywood stars who lit up the Cannes red carpet were Deepika Padukone, who looked like a gift from the couture gods themselves, donning an oversized chocolate brown bow over a flowing cream gown and diamonds to deliver a look which will have the fashion-forward talking for days to come.

Putting her best sartorial foot forward, on the other hand, was desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas who wowed in a shimmery black and red gradient gown with a sweetheart neckline. Dramatic cat-eyes and bold berry lips completed her look, making her seem like every bit of the diva that she is on her Cannes debut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanjeevaram saree Kangana ranaut 2019 Cannes Film Festival cannes film festival bollywood at cannes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp