Priyanka Chopra goes mellow, sizzles in white then red at her Cannes debut

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor changed into a shimmering red and black dress adorned with jewels and a thigh-high slit. Priyanka accessorised her outfit with silver earrings and wore her hair down.

 

Published: 17th May 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

CANNES: After her stunning Camp Met Gala look, Priyanka Chopra made a spectacular red carpet debut at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival in a white gown with a flowing cape.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes. (Photo | Instagram)

The actor even shared pictures on her Instagram account of Princess Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Lauren ahead of her red carpet appearance.

Unlike Met Gala 2019 where Priyanka and Nick Jonas arrived hand-in-hand, this time Priyanka was seen alone at the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes. (Photo | Twitter)

Earlier today, The 'Mary Kom' actor shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. In all the pictures she was seen wearing a white bathrobe.

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo | Twitter)

In one of the pictures, she wore her hair tied and held a cup in her hand. "Good afternoon Cannes," she captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In Met Gala 2019, Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit underneath which the actor wore with a sheer silver polka-dotted tights. She topped off her look with a spiked silver crown, which complimented the outfit perfectly.

Apart from Priyanka, Deepika Padukone had also shared her red carpet look at the film festival.

Priyanka Chopra 72nd Cannes International Film Festival Cannes looks Cannes 2019

