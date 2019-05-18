Check out Deepika Padukone's ever-changing outfits at Day 2 of Cannes

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has made everyone go gaga with her four extravagant looks at the second day of Cannes.

After she set hearts racing with her stunning larger-than-life outfit at the Cannes red carpet on Thursday, Deepika is back on the second day, with not one but four drop-dead-gorgeous ensembles.

The 'Padmavat' actor donned a wide-legged striped pant-suit in blue and white for the first look and teamed it with orange pointed pumps to add a pop of colour. She left her hair loose and finished off the boss lady look with a pair of skinny sunglasses. "Day 2, look 1... Cannes 2019," her post on Instagram read. Deepika strikes a pose while being seated in a white setting that very well complements her ensemble.

A dash of pink on the eyes, the long golden earrings and messy hair combined to make Deepika look every bit the diva that she is.

The 33-year-old raises the bar with her second look, a more unconventional and edgy combination. She flaunted her toned arms in a black voluminous tulle dress with noodle straps and a neon green cheetah print panel on the top left. The pop of neon did not stop at the dress, as the 'Piku' actor added more zing to her look with round sunglasses of the same colour.

Now, it is Deepika we are talking about so there has to be more to it, right? The look stood out even more thanks to the Off black sneakers, the actor also tagged the Italian brand on her Instagram post which had three photos

She shared more photos of both the looks on her Instagram story.

Back home, Ranveer Singh seemed to be waiting eagerly for a glimpse of her gorgeous wife. "Killllllllllling it haaaaaaan," he wrote for Deepika's pant-suit look.

The 'Tamasha' actor garnered rave reviews for her slick fashion debut for this year's gala. The actor made heads turn as she walked the red carpet in an off-white gown by Peter Dundas with a huge black-brown bow. The long trail of the gown, thick kohl eyes, and the neat high ponytail added more drama to the look, while the Lorraine Schwartz jewellery added class.

She posted a series of drool-worthy photos from the red carpet on Instagram and also shared what went into the making of her look.

Her third look was in a transparent white summer outfit with a lacy bra. We can't help but drool over here ever-changing looks. She is spotting philosophy jewellery and has teamed it with Jimmy Choo shoes.

After going mellow in white, Deepika chose a floaty floral dress by Erdem.

Deepika's last outfit for day 2 was a gauzy lime green Giambattista Valli gown, her hair done up in a pink turban. The 33-year-old actress who is known for her boring outfits, definitely took the plunge this time. Check out her beautiful green gown:

Apart from Deepika, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Selena Gomez were some of the A-list celebrities who were seen dazzling at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Other B-town actors expected to make an appearance today are, Diana Penty, Mallika Sherawat and Huma Qureshi.

(With inputs from ANI)