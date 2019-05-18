Dressed as a 'dove', Kangana Ranaut joins the Chopard party

By ANI

NEW DELHI: From a Kanjeevaram saree to an edgy pantsuit followed by a dreamy white embellished gown, Kangana Ranaut has perfectly cut a dash. As the actor headed to the Chopard event, she chose to be the dove!

'Queen' has never shied away from coming out of the box and once again, the actor chose to dress in her unique style.

Kangana's team shared an applaudable image of the actor as she joins the Chopard party at Cannes. Dolled up in a white gown, the team called her the 'dove' and captioned, "The dove has landed at the Chopard party."

For her fourth look, Ranaut dressed up in a Toni Maticevski plain white gown. It seems like the actor can't get enough of 'white' colour.

Kangana Ranaut. (Photo | Twitter)

With a full sleeve on one side, the white ensemble had a halter neck design on the other with a ruffled neckline. To break the monotony, the actor went for a pair of blue strappy heels.

The 'Manikarnika' actor kept a minimalistic makeup but highlighted the eyes with a blue shimmery winged eyeliner. Keeping her hair tied in a top neat bun, the actor flaunted her oomph in a striking pose. A pair of emerald diamond earrings perfected the look of the 'dove'.

Kangana Ranaut. (Photo | Twitter)

For her red carpet appearance, she wore a customised Falguni Shane Peacock corset with a golden Kanjeevaram sari and burgundy-coloured gloves -- a nod to Audrey Hepburn's iconic retro gloves from the all-time classic movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'.

After the red carpet, she changed into an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for the Grey Goose party.

Apart from Kangana, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Selena Gomez were some of the A-listers who dazzled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Other Indian actors who made their debut at Cannes 2019 are Diana Penty and Hina Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'.