Huma shimmers in a Balmain blazer-dress at Cannes

Published: 19th May 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Huma Qureshi. (Photo: Instagram)

By ANI

CANNES: Adding to an ever-growing list of Bollywood actresses who turned heads at the ongoing Cannes film festival, Huma Qureshi oozed glamour in a black shimmery Balmain blazer-dress here on Friday.

"Day 1 - Indoors or Outdoors nothing beats a classic blazer !!" the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of her outfit.

Paired with a golden pair of heels from Stella McCartney, the look checked off all boxes on the 'modern-trends-meet-classic' list.

The 32-year-old actress landed in Nice for the iconic event earlier in the day after the trailer of her Netflix debut 'Leila' dropped.

"When u land at #Nice airport and your phone justtttt explodes with messages. Thank you, everyone, so humbled with all the #Leila is special and I can't wait to share it with you all. will reply everyone personally. Right now just waiting for my remaining bags #cannes," she wrote on Instagram.

Standing out on the red carpet, the actress opted for a light pink pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi when she visited the French Riviera for the occasion last year.

Huma was last seen in 'Kaala' in which she starred opposite superstar Rajinikanth.

