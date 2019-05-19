Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets 'emotional' as he launches niece Sharmin in upcoming movie 'Malaal'

In the past, Bhansali launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor with his 2007 film "Sawaariya".

Published: 19th May 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and niece Sharmin Segal. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is introducing his niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan with his home production "Malaal", on Saturday said it is an emotional moment for him to launch the two newcomers.

In the past, Bhansali launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor with his 2007 film "Sawaariya".

"I am extremely emotional right now," Bhansali said at the film's trailer launch here.

"Sharmin was 85-90 kg earlier but she always wanted to be an actor. She has worked hard for what she is today. I am introducing Sharmin and it is a big deal for us," he added.

WATCH TRAILER:

The filmmaker was also in awe of Meezaan, whom he called the star of the century.

"Four years ago, Sharmin was assistant on 'Bajirao Mastani' and I said bring someone for costume trial and she got Meezaan. When he entered, I was like a star has arrived," Bhansali said.

"It is two years of hardwork and tolerating me. They are very strong kids. We have laughed together and I have also fired at them," Bhansali said

Sharmin revealed that Bhansali advised her to focus on her work and not think of fame and success.

"I have taken passion for cinema from him. I like living someone's else's dream," Sharmin said.

Meezaan said Bhansali told them to maintain a distance from the social media and use the platform close to the release of their film.

The poster of Malaal. (Photo | Twitter)

"He wanted that our work should speak for us. What and how does it matter to people where and when I am going to the gym or anywhere else," he said.

At the event, the two newcomers, however, could not evade questions about the nepotism debate.

Sharmin believes industry kids may get an easy start but there is a continuous pressure on them to prove their calibre.

"There is nepotism in every field. Those who have connection in the film industry it is bit easy for them, they get the first opportunity easily. But they have to work very hard. The pressure is there on every film. One should not misuse the opportunity," Sharmin said.

Meezaan added, "I have to prove myself. It's only the hardwork and talent that helps."

 The film is a love story directed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Mahaveer Jain.

"Malaal" is set to be released on June 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharmin Segal Meezaan Malaal Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp