Home Entertainment Hindi

Tanmay Bhat apologises, Khamba launches new venture after quitting AIB

While Bhat was under attack for his inaction in the complaints against writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty, Khamba has been directly accused of sexual misconduct.

Published: 24th May 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

AIB. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after comedy group AIB announced that Tanmay Bhat will step down from the post of CEO, the comedian apologised for failing to live up to the "ideals" he propagated while promising to be a better leader in future.

While Bhat was under attack for his inaction in the complaints against writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty, Khamba has been directly accused of sexual misconduct.

He has left the company to launch his own venture.

On Thursday, in a long Instagram caption to the AIB statement, Bhat said he felt "deeply sorry" for the distress he caused to his friends.

CHECK OUT THEIR CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE

"The hardest part about everything that has happened in the last eight months is to come to terms with my own failings as a leader and as an individual.

"I am deeply sorry to my colleagues who've had to go through immense stress that I feel responsible for. I realise that in the past, I've failed to live up to ideals that I've propagated myself, and my resolve is to ensure that this never happens again."

ALSO READ | MAMI drops AIB, Rajat Kapoor's films from fest's line-up following #MeToo tide​

The comedian said he will strive to create an environment in "any leadership capacity in the future" where women "feel welcomed, valued, safe, heard and nurtured".

In its statement AIB said their YouTube channel was "dead for the foreseeable future" and they had to let go of their employees.

In Khamba's case, the company said they appointed a two-member External Committee (EC) -- comprising a senior partner at a law firm and a diversity consultant -- to look into the allegations.

But the comic had stepped away from the investigation process during its course, citing "issues with procedure", AIB said in the statement.

The company said it will continue to be managed by remaining two members Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya, who will also pursue solo interests in the coming future.

Khamba, in an independent statement, on Wednesday said he had to withdraw from the enquiry as he felt "due process" was not being followed by the Internal Complaints Committee.

"I voluntarily chose to participate and began by extending all possible cooperation to this committee. However, this process which lasted four months was replete with procedural lapses and did not follow principles of natural justice. Despite my repeated requests to follow due process, these lapses continued," he said, adding that his request for a fresh committee to be constituted was denied.

"I was left with no choice but to withdraw from the enquiry. Till date, I maintain that I am happy to cooperate with any committee that is constituted fairly and follows principles of natural justice."

"The silver lining, however is that through all of this. I got a chance to reflect and think about what I'm truly passionate about, who I want to work with and what I'd want the next chapter of my life to be. With that - I am thrilled to announce the launch of my new venture Light@27," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanmay Bhat AIB Utsav Chakraborty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp