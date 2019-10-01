Home Entertainment Hindi

Why Farhan Akhtar asked Abhay Deol to not sing after 'Senorita'

Farhan Akhtar recently shot for an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where he cleared some rumours about him.

Published: 01st October 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Farhan Akhtar says he was highly impressed with singing skills of his former "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" co-star Abhay Deol, but he requested the actor to not sing after the film's song "Senorita".

Farhan recently shot for an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show" where he cleared some rumours about him.

ALSO READ: By your side, Farhan Akhtar tells girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

During the show, Kapil asked that there was a rumour that Farhan was so impressed with Abhay's singing in "Senorita" that he offered him to sing all the songs of his upcoming movies.

Farhan said: "No, this is not true. I was highly impressed with his singing but I didn't offer him songs from my upcoming movies. Instead, I asked him to not sing any song after 'Senorita' so that the exclusivity of the song remains alive."

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar opens up on marriage plans with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan is busy promoting his forthcoming film "The Sky Is Pink". He is also being lauded for his first look from his film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farhan Akhtar Senorita Abhay Deol Senorita song
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp