'Bigg Boss' Hindi season 13: Rashami Desai to patch up with Sidharth Shukla?

MUMBAI: Actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been seen giving cold vibes to each other since they entered the "Bigg Boss 13" house on Sunday. Before the reality show, they have acted together in the daily soap "Dil Se Dil Tak", and it seems their past experience working with each other wasn't good.

When Rashami got to know that Sidharth is her "bed partner" on the show, she seemed a little uncomfortable.

But now the "Uttaran" fame actress is ready to reconcile her friendship with Sidharth.

In the upcoming episode of "Bigg Boss", Rashmi will reportedly be seen talking about her equation with Sidharth.

Opening up to the housemates Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra, Rashami will be seen telling that they both had some professional conflicts and hence they did not cross each other's paths. But now since they are under one roof, she doesn't mind taking the first step towards reconciliation.

"Bigg Boss 13", which also features Koena Mitra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, airs on Colors.