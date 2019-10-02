Home Entertainment Hindi

Spending time with Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss' will be special: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena reveals she is nervous and excited, and at the same time optimistic about having a pleasant experience on the show.

Popular telly-bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee

By IANS

MUMBAI: Popular telly-bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee has turned "Bigg Boss" contestant this year. Widely known as Gopi bahu to couch potatoes, Devoleena reveals she is nervous and excited, and at the same time optimistic about having a pleasant experience on the show.

Devoleena told IANS: "I don't know what will happen in the house over the coming weeks, or how the situation will unfold for me, but I am prepared for everything. I don't think it will be an easy journey. Hopefully, I will enjoy the stay and it will be a completely different experience. I am sure I will cherish this."

Asked why she chose to become a contestant on "Bigg Boss season 13", the "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" actress replied: "I like challenges in life. I think right now on TV, if there is something that can challenge me, it is 'Bigg Boss'. I don't like to be caged in personal life. I can't be at home for two consecutive days, and I am caging myself for three months with strangers, who will probably become my friends in the course of time! But locking yourself in a house with strangers is a difficult task. It is challenging, too. So, I thought okay let's do it!"

Although Devoleena finds it challenging to stay with strangers inside the house, adjustment is not a big problem, she insists, because she is friendly by nature. "I make friends easily. I adjust well with people wherever I go. I don't know what will happen inside the house or how I'll adjust -- whether I will make friends or not. But I will try to remain the way I am. I believe in honesty."

There was a time when the actress used to be really good at performing household chores in her daily life. Devoleena expects to regain that habit during her "Bigg Boss" stint. She said, "I used to be very good at household chores, but now I am out of practice for years. So, I guess this also will become a habit in three months. But I will do it."

"I will do it" is the mantra that drives Devoleena in life. One of the highest-paid actresses of Indian television, she is an optimistic person and loves to approach everything with a "yes". Talking about the same, she shared: "I rarely say 'no' to something. Whatever project I take up or whatever I do in life, I always try my best to do it nicely. If I give it my best shot and still it does not happen, then it is probably not my cup of tea. But I always try to give my 100 per cent."

Right now, Devoleena is unable to contain her excitement because "Bigg Boss" will give her a chance to spend time with her favourite star Salman Khan. "I am very excited! I'll be meeting Salman Khan! I have met him once during the shoot of 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and we had clicked a picture. But this is going to be special. I not only get to meet him, I also get to spend some time with him. I get to talk to him every week. These are the special moments I am going to cherish."

Devoleena reveals being slightly upset about missing Durga puja and Diwali celebrations with her family because she will be inside the house. However, what the actress is going to miss the most is her pet dog Angel.

