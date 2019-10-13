Home Entertainment Hindi

Felt pain in chest while missing son in 'Bigg Boss' house: Evicted contestant Dalljiet Kaur

I thought I will survive in the house for more days but I don't know what went wrong, said the TV actress.

Published: 13th October 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 07:06 PM

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur on Bigg Boss 13.

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur on Bigg Boss 13. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Dalljiet Kaur, who is the first contestant to be evicted from the 13th season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", says it was difficult for her to live without her son Jaydon for two weeks.

"I have never lived without my son for more than three days.... I didn't know how I survived the two weeks without him. It was so difficult to control my emotions. Sometimes while missing Jaydon, I started getting pain in my chest. So one can imagine how challenging it was. But it has made me more strong now," Dalljiet told IANS.

The "Kulvaddhu" actress was not expecting her eviction.

She said: "I am very much upset. I thought I will survive in the house for more days but I don't know what went wrong. May be I didn't fit in that 'fake love and friendship' thing. We all came here to show our individuality but most people got involved in making fake connections and I was not one of them. This season has become more like Splitsvilla."

What's next? "Coming into 'Bigg Boss' was a drastic step in my career. I left one show for this. I am hoping something good happens and I get good projects. Right now, I just want to spend some good time with my son," Dalljiet added.

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors.

