Home Entertainment Hindi

Women at the core of all my stories: 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' director Alankrita Shrivastava

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, the film is about two cousins, who, through their love-hate relationship, enable each other to find freedom.

Published: 13th October 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Director Alankrita Shrivastava. (Photo | Twitter)

Director Alankrita Shrivastava. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alankrita Shrivastava's filmography boasts of strong female characters, and the director says she always wanted to keep women at the centre of her stories.

Her directorial debut "Turning 30" was a heartwarming tale of a single woman's journey of finding herself, which she followed it up with "Lipstick Under My Burkha" that revolved around the lives of four women and their search for freedom.

Now in her forthcoming film "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare", she attempts to explore the moral ambiguity a woman faces.

"I am a proud feminist. All my work is extremely feminist whether it was 'Turning 30' or 'Lipstick' or 'Made in Heaven' or 'Dolly Kitty'. Women should own feminism because it means men and women should have equal rights and equal opportunities. Women should have the right to live their own life and fulfil their dreams and desires regardless of any moral judgement and even 'Dolly Kitty' is about that," Alankrita told PTI in an interview.

"Women should not be second class They are equally human and why should their life and vanity be less valuable than a man?" she asks.

The director says she does not try too hard to put a women-angle in her films and feminism comes inherently to her work.

"That comes if you are honest as a creator be it as a writer or director, I don't think I have to do something feminist, it just comes. I feel feminism is inherent in my work because I believe women are equal. I want to give them certain dignity, space, well roundness and I want to shoot them in a certain way and see how they look at the world. It is not about making a feminist film. If you believe in equality then it comes in your work."

She believes more stories about women should be explored on the big screen and for that, Alankrita says there is a need for more female filmmakers.

READ HERE | I play a 22-year-old full of dreams: Bhumi Pednekar on 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

"Right now, I feel the films that are made with women are either heroic or whatever so there is not enough space for a real or grey female character. They are putting women on some kind of pedestal so they are not giving them enough space to breathe as real characters. So if more women filmmakers are there it will bring diversity and the kind of characters that they will play."

Alankrita says in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" she deals with freedom for women, which she believes is a universal idea.

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, the film is about two cousins, who, through their love-hate relationship, enable each other to find freedom.

The film recently had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival and the director is happy with the response.

"The audience was so warm, receptive and diverse, they understood the film. It was so heartwarming. It feels good that people from other countries are connecting to it, it translated cross-culture and that it is fulfilling," Alankrita adds.

The director further says the film's USP is its real and honest approach.

"I have lived with this space and characters for some time. My mother lives in Delhi so the setting and space is familiar, the whole suburban life and the urbanisation and seeing people make their living in that kind of city and what happens."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Lipstick Under My Burkha Alankrita Shrivastava Bhumi Pednekar Konkona Sen Sharma Busan International Film Festival
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp