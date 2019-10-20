Home Entertainment Hindi

'Housefull 4' shooting did not suffer from #MeToo allegations on Sajid Khan: Bobby Deol

Bobby says there is a lot of change in the way Bollywood functions and people are making sure to provide safer and happier work environment to everyone.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:22 PM

L-R: 'Housefull 4' actors Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Kharbhanda. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol's upcoming film "Housefull 4" was one of the biggest projects in Bollywood to face the wrath of #MeToo movement, as Sajid Khan had to step down from his directing duties after sexual harassment charges were levelled against him.

Now closer to the release of the movie, which was then completed by Farhad Samjhi, Bobby says there is a lot of change in the way Bollywood functions and people are making sure to provide safer and happier work environment to everyone.

"I don't know anyone's personal life. Things come out and if they are proved and people, who are wrong should be dealt in the right way. And this works for both men and women because in the world we live, there a lot of stories about women troubling men which do not come out and vice-versa. But this stand taken by the public is really helping a lot of people, who are going through tough times. So whoever is genuine should be helped and taken care of. And this is put into everybody's contract. So people are becoming more careful and work environment is becoming safer and happier," Bobby told PTI in an interview here.

The 50-year-old actor says the shooting of the film did not suffer due to the #MeToo allegations on Sajid. "Only one day shooting got delayed and the decision was made by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film was planned like this, that it will be wrapped before Diwali as it had special effects and for that the makers needed time beforehand."

WATCH #BalaChallenge | From Kareena to Ayushmann, stars groove to Akshay Kumar's hook step

Bobby believes social media has empowered people and has given them a platform to express their views on issues pertaining to society.

"All I can say about #MeToo is that a lot of things in our country, and not just our profession, might have been going on for years but no one had the voice, no one heard that voice. Now because of social media and so many ways of voicing your opinion or what you are going through has helped a lot of people. It is something people should use in the right way. That is how it should be." The actor is a new entrant in the "Housefull" franchise, that is headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Bobby says he is happy to be a part of such a popular franchise.

"Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh's chemistry is the selling point of the film and that is how it has been so far. These two characters are often over-the-top. My character is not like that, it is situational when it gets funny. For me to be part of a big film like this, is like moving one step ahead. I am excited that I got this offer. It is not easy to get a film like this. I was lucky that they wanted me to be part of 'Housefull 4'."

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Housefull 4" also stars Chunky Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Kirti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

It releases worldwide on October 25.

