Home Entertainment Hindi

People who are saying India is extremely safe for women are men: 'Section 375' actress Richa Chadha

In her latest film "Section 375", Richa plays a lawyer fighting to get justice for a rape survivor.

Published: 09th September 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Richa Chadha in 'Section 375'.

Richa Chadha in 'Section 375'. (YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India is far from being safe for women, says actor Richa Chadha, who would like people to introspect on the increasing cases of sexual assault and other crimes.

In her latest film "Section 375", Richa plays a lawyer fighting to get justice for a rape survivor.

"There is no patriotism in hiding that India is unsafe for women. India ranks very high on violence against women. even in the womb.

"There are a number of cases of female foeticide, genital mutilation is so high, dowry cases, acid attacks. These are all violent crimes against women. On what basis can one say it is a safe place? People who are saying India is extremely safe for women are men," Richa told PTI.

Implementation of the law and encouraging more women to go to the police with their complaints would help de-stigmatise cases of sexual abuse and violence.

"Change is needed both ways (government and society). There has to be social level change. There should be a no-tolerance policy against sexual harassment. Laws are powerful but the implementation of it is another debate. There are so many rape cases that go unreported because of social stigma and all this makes the situation difficult for the victim. Rapists are a product of society," Richa said.

The 32-year-old actor also referred to politicians who have been accused of rape and continue to be in the mainstream. "When such incidents happen, an elected representative says the most awful and problematic things, like, 'why did she go alone?', 'what was she wearing?' This is also victim-shaming."

"Section 375" takes its name from the Indian Penal Code section that deals with rape.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the movie also features Akshaye Khanna as the lawyer of a rape accused.

Richa said Bahl did thorough research before making a film on such a subject.

"There are fake rape cases also being registered, but at the same time, a lot of rape cases go unreported too. India is a very complicated society and we are seeing that more and more today. It is a sensitive subject and we have done a lot of hard work on it, especially our director. I feel we have tried to be truthful and sincere. I was worried about it initially. When I read the script and the way Ajay has treated the film, I am not worried now," she added.

"Section 375" is slated for release across theatres on September 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Section 375 Richa Chadha Akshaye Khanna rape
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp