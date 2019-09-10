Who was Aisha Chaudhary, the inspiration behind Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink'?

By Online Desk

Biographies, autobiographies, inspirational tales and more, Bollywood has given its audience a plethora of options to choose from.

The recent Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' is yet another film based on real life.



The movie's trailer, which was released on Tuesday, gives you a glimpse of Farhan and Priyanka's love story through the eyes of their daughter Aisha (played by Zaira Wasim), who suffers from serious immunodeficiency.



But who is this Aisha?

"Life can be tough when every single breath you take is a struggle," a 17-year-old girl Aisha Chaudhary said at a TED talk in Pune in 2014. Aisha, a motivational speaker and author, was the daughter of Niren Chaudhary, the president of South Asia operations of YUM! restaurant brand and Aditi, a mental health care worker.



Aisha who was born with SCID (Severe Combined Immuno-Deficiency) underwent a bone marrow transplant when she was just a few months old. As a result of the transplant, she developed pulmonary fibrosis in 2010.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease which in simple terms mean scarring in the lungs. Over time, the scar tissue can destroy the normal lung and make it hard for oxygen to get into your blood.

Battling a life full of ups and downs, the young girl went on to pen a book 'My Little Epiphanies'. Aisha's parents revealed how she taught herself to take pictures, paint and do art.



According to interviews with her parents, Aisha's last few months were like a roller coaster ride. She spent most of her dying days lying in bed. In an interview with The Quint, her mother Aditi recalled: "Her lung capacity was only 35%, and as a result, she had trouble walking and navigating staircases. She would tire easily...She was often not asked out by friends as she was getting slower and needed help with carrying heavy things. I think the more she suffered and the more she felt unaccepted by her peers, the more determined she became. I was blown away when she agreed to be a speaker at INK at the age of 14, but she said, “I must do it because I think I can’t.""

Aisha had to drop out of the American Embassy School when her condition got worse but she never gave up. She travelled to speak at various forums across India using portable oxygen. One of the youngest motivational speakers in the country, Aisha delivered speeches at INK 2013 and 2014 in addition to being a TedX speaker.

That was when Aisha decided to pen her thoughts. Her 5,000-words-long book (typed on her cellphone) also contains some of her doodles. Unfortunately, she died aged 18 on 24 January 2015, a day after her book was launched at the Jaipur Literary Festival.

'The Sky is Pink', directed by Shonali Bose, is set to bring Aisha Chaudhary's story to the silver screen on October 11.