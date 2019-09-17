Home Entertainment Hindi

My life's best experience to work with Sanjay Dutt, says Satyajeet Dubey

Satyajeet Dubey says he feels as if with his forthcoming film 'Prassthanam', he is making his debut all over again.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Satyajeet Dubey says it has been the best experience of his life as an actor to work with Sanjay Dutt in " Prassthanam".

"It's been the best experience of my life as an actor and as an individual so far. He treated me like his own, without being preachy he just coveys the words of wisdom from his life experiences wrapped with humour. someone who's full of life, love, and warmth. Sometimes he calls me bro and now beta," Satyajeet said.

He says he feels as if with his forthcoming film "Prassthanam", he is making his debut all over again.

"This is the biggest film and event of life and the character I've got... It is author-backed, meaty, intense and phenomenal. It's the biggest blessing for any young actor to get this kind of opportunity with such stalwarts on such a greatly mounted film. I'm the anti-hero/antagonist," he said.

Satyajeet added that his character drained him emotionally and physically in all the literal senses.

"Sanju sir saw me sinking in it, one day he asked me to sit with him and told me 'don't let it affect you so much that it handicaps you physically and emotionally, if you want to do volume of work then disconnect after you hear cut', this will stay with me all my life," he said.

"Prassthanam" is a Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Deva Katta, the movie also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur. It will release on September 20.

