Rajkummar Rao has spoiled me for life, says 'Made In China' director Mikhil Musale

Mikhil Musale is impressed with Rajkummar Rao's dedication towards a project, and says the actor has spoiled him for life.

Published: 17th September 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

By IANS

"Made In China" is Musale's first Hindi directorial. In the film, Rajkummar essays a small-time businessman in Ahmedabad. For the role, the actor spent a month in that city before the shoot, learned the language and gained weight to get the part right.

"When he signed on to be part of the film, he was already thinking ahead and making mental notes about what aspects he will need to work on to ace his characterisation", said Musale, who has grown up in Ahmedabad.

"Raj and I had many conversations to solidify the space of Raghu Mehta's world. Next thing I know, I get a call from him telling me that he is in Ahmedabad. He took a video camera and visited many busy areas of Ahmedabad from Lal Darwaja to Gandhi market to Manek Chowk and also a few places that lots of people don't know about. He visited these places completely under the radar - going virtually unrecognisable," added the director.

Musale was impressed that Rajkummar "spoke to local store owners, young people shopping in those areas and also ate food from the local places to sink his teeth into the colloquialism and the culture".

"My co-writer Karan Vyas, a typical Gujarati, also joined Raj for a few days and he took Raj to meet his friends to understand the culture a little more. When I met him close to the shoot, I saw a completely different man, I saw Raghu -- nuanced even beyond my script. Right through the film shoot too, he asked us to speak to him and around him in Gujarati as much as possible so that he develops an ongoing ease with the language and accent," he added.

In terms of physical appearance, Rajkummar gained eight kgs.

"I really don't know how he did it. And that too, in such a short time span. That's his secret and that's honestly the magic of a performer as incredible as Raj. I think he has spoiled me for life as this was my first Hindi film and I was fortunate enough to work with possibly the most collaborative artist," Mikhil added.

Dinesh Vijan presents "Made In China" in association with Jio Studios. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao.

"Made in China" tells the story of the Gujarati enteprenuer Raghu Mehta and his 'jugaadu' business journey. The film is being juxtaposed with the tag "India ka Jugaad". It is slated to release around Diwali this year.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said: "I'm a strong believer that certain energies gravitate towards each other and that's how this film has been made... We are excited for the audience to see the endearing chemistry between Raj and Boman, and the special part Gajraj and Paresh play in Raghu and Dr Vardi's entrepreneurial journey."

