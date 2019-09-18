Home Entertainment Hindi

Estimated loss after 'Coolie No. 1' fire is around Rs 2.5 crore: Reports

The fire broke out on September 11 on the 'Coolie No. 1', which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:05 PM

Still from Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Coolie No. 1'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The estimated loss that the upcoming film "Coolie No. 1" incurred owing to a fire last week is anything between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, according to industry reports.

Although there were no no casualties owing to the incident, as producer Jackky Bhagnani had informed, the film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan did suffer that minor loss.

However, the loss is said to be covered under the Rs 125-crore insurance that has been taken out by the makers before the film went on floors.

The fire broke out on September 11 on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon.

The David Dhawan directorial is the remake of the filmmaker's 1995 hit of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

