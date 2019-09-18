WATCH | Mouni Roy's car damaged by falling rock at Metro rail site

By IANS

MUMBAI: A huge piece of rock fell on actress Mouni Roy's car at a Metro construction site mear the busy Juhu crossing on Wednesday morning, reportedly casuing damage to the vehicle.

A shaken Mouni has accused Metro authorities of irresponsibility, and expressed concerns about passers-by in the area.

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019

The actress was reportedly on her way to a promotional event of her upcoming film "Made In China", later took to Twitter to share a video of how her car has been damaged.

"Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. Can't help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the Mumbai metro?" she wrote as caption.

Fans suggested that the actress should immediately inform the police or get in touch with the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). They have also expressed concern if the actress was injured in the accident.