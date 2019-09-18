Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Mouni Roy's car damaged by falling rock at Metro rail site

A shaken Mouni Roy has accused Metro authorities of irresponsibility, and expressed concerns about passers-by in the area.

Published: 18th September 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy

By IANS

MUMBAI: A huge piece of rock fell on actress Mouni Roy's car at a Metro construction site mear the busy Juhu crossing on Wednesday morning, reportedly casuing damage to the vehicle.

A shaken Mouni has accused Metro authorities of irresponsibility, and expressed concerns about passers-by in the area.

The actress was reportedly on her way to a promotional event of her upcoming film "Made In China", later took to Twitter to share a video of how her car has been damaged.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan draws ire for supporting metro construction in Mumbai

"Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. Can't help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the Mumbai metro?" she wrote as caption.

Fans suggested that the actress should immediately inform the police or get in touch with the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). They have also expressed concern if the actress was injured in the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mouni Roy Juhu metro rail site Mouni Roy car Mumbai Metro
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp