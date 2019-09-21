Boney Kapoor acquires remake rights of Tamil superhit 'Comali', Arjun Kapoor to play hero

Home Entertainment Hindi

Boney acquired the film's rights through his company Bayview Projects, and will remake the Hindi version with his actor-son Arjun Kapoor.

Producer Boney Kapoor

MUMBAI: Producer Boney Kapoor, who remade the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Pink" in Tamil, has now acquired the rights of the Tamil film "Comali" to remake it in Hindi and other languages.

He also plans to make the film in Telugu and Kannada.

Comali traces the story of a man who gets stuck in coma for 16 years and struggles to adjust to the modern era after he wakes up. The original film, written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, starred Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde as the female leads.

Boney said: "We are pleased to have acquired remake rights of 'Comali' for all languages in the world. In Hindi remake, Arjun will star."

INTERVIEW | ‘I wish Sridevi were around to see my journey in Tamil cinema’: Boney Kapoor

Boney is currently producing "Maidaan" with Ajay Devgn. Helmed by Amit Sharma, it is based on the golden era of Indian football.

His first Telugu film, an official remake of "Badhaai Ho", is all set to roll soon.

