Home Entertainment Hindi

From Pankaj Tripathi to Manoj Bajpayee: Bollywood actors happy to be caught in the web world

Ali Fazal and Emraan Hashmi have managed to prove themselves as actors on OTT platforms, after films rarely gave them the scope.

Published: 25th September 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

(from L) Stills from 'Mirzapur', 'The Family Man' and 'Sacred Games 2'.

(from L) Stills from 'Mirzapur', 'The Family Man' and 'Sacred Games 2'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: How much can an actor shine in a two-hour film? The fact that the world of web series has opened up varied shades of characters, more than mainstream films in India have ever done, has not gone unnoticed by an incredibly talented lot of the industry. And if they are lucky enough to bag a role in big digital projects, the big bucks will follow.

No wonder, actors as Pankaj Tripathi -- regarded as prop cast till the other day -- have suddenly become toast of the movie buffs. Others like Ali Fazal and Emraan Hashmi have managed to prove themselves as actors on OTT platforms, after films rarely gave them the scope.

Pankaj is a known name in filmdom. After all, he has films like "Apaharan", "Omkara", "Gangs Of Wasseypur" and "Stree" to boast about. His roles in web series such as "Sacred Games" (Netflix), "Mirzapur" (Amazon Prime Video) and "Criminal Justice" (Hotstar), however, are the ones that have got fans excited.

ALSO READ: I waited patiently for right web show to debut, says Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

"I think every actor wants to be in the digital space because its reach is wide and, yes, in terms of money, it is no less than films. It is equivalent -- and in some cases of big shows on big platforms, they are actually more," Pankaj told IANS.

He feels an important factor that attracts actors to the digital medium is the duration of the shows.

"There is no time limit of two hours, unlike films. There are eight, nine or ten episodes, so we can go in depth while approaching a characters, which is difficult in cinema. You need to tell your story in two hours in movies, after all," he added.

Actor Ali Fazal had a steady career in Bollywood, besides the odd outing in Hollywood, and yet he explored the digital platform.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan to play Indira Gandhi in web series

"In movies, you have to be at your heightened best in every single frame. Not that you don't have to in a show. You have to but in a film, point a to b... half of the journey goes unsaid sometimes," said the "Mirzapur" actor.

"In many cases, I believe the money is lucrative," he added.

"Cheers!" actor Vijay Varma doesn't see the trend of Bollywood actors doing web shows as a "big plunge".

"It's actually a smooth transition because it doesn't affect your standing as a cinema actor (unlike TV) web thrives on untold, new age stories and makers and it's fresh. Everyone wants to stay relevant and the youth today is consuming every bit of their entertainment on web," said the "Gully Boy" actor.

For "Inside Edge" actor Angad Bedi, web definitely offers "you something more in ways you can explore your character and that's the best opportunity an actor can get".

ALSO READ: 'Sacred Games 2' review - Homegrown web content just got better

"I feel ready to do justice to the characters I play. Digital audiences give you the exposure to connect with younger audiences, as young as 20-25 year olds who are the primary audience base consuming the content. Content wave is moving digital and it's opening up opportunities for several deserving talent," he said.

Now, several acclaimed actors including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R. Madhavan and Vicky Kaushal are foraying the digital platform, -- in films as well as web series. National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee also made his digital debut recently with "The Family Man".

"I am one of those actors who is constantly experimenting with choices. I did many short films that were released on digital platforms, and those narratives were quite unique. But I was waiting for the right kind of script to start my journey in the digital space. The web series is a new format in the entertainment business, and I wanted to do something different and interesting here," Manoj told IANS.

"I wasn't staying away from web series but patiently waiting for the right project. Let me tell you, 'The Family Man' could have been an exciting show for any actor. I am very impressed by the way Raj and DK directed it."

Actor Emraan Hashmi's first web series "The Bard Of Blood" will also premiere on Netflix soon. The list is only growing longer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Tripathi Manoj Bajpayee Bollywood Hindi Web Series
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp