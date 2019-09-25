John Abraham to play lead in Hindi remake of Ajith-starrer 'Vedalam'

By Express News Service

John Abraham is set to star in the Hindi remake of Ajith’s Vedalam. The film will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. Producer AM Rathnam, who presented the 2015 Tamil film, has confirmed the development to Express.

“A Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Vedalam, starring Ajith Kumar is in the pipeline. T-Series is producing the film, with Rohit Dhawan set to direct. It will star John Abraham. The remake will go on floors once John wraps up his present commitments,” the producer said, adding that he will not be associated with the project.

Directed by Siva, Vedalam starred Ajith Kumar as a taxi driver in Kolkata who fights the underworld. The film was remade in Bengali as Sultan (2018), starring Jeet.

John Abraham was recently seen in Batla House. The actor’s upcoming films are Pagalpanti, Mumbai Saga, Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2 and 1911. He is also rumoured to star in the Indian remake of The Transporter, and another film centred on motorsports.