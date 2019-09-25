Shah Rukh Khan's episode with David Letterman on October 11​?

Home Entertainment Hindi

Back in May, it was announced that SRK will be looking back at his story with Letterman, and that it will be a stand-alone special.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and American host David Letterman

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and American host David Letterman (Photo | EPS and AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's special episode with popular American host David Letterman is expected to go live on Netflix on October 11.

Titled "My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan", Bollywood's King Khan has shared his story, and journey starting from Delhi to scaling new heights in showbiz with the host.

There are multiple reports claiming that the episode will release on October 11. However, an official announcement from the streaming service is still awaited.

Back in May, it was announced that SRK will be looking back at his story with Letterman, and that it will be a "stand-alone special".

Shah Rukh shot an episode of the legendary chat show with the host in May. The 'King Khan' also gave Letterman a taste of the stardom he enjoys by bringing him to India for Eid celebration in June. It is believed that the moments were also documented for the episode.

At the time of the announcement, Shah Rukh said that he was "thrilled and honoured to share my story" with Letterman.

He also added that it was "even more special" that this would be on Netflix as he is working with the team on various projects.

Shah Rukh will be entering the digital world with his production "Bard of Blood", and is also backing zombie horror project "Betaal" and police drama "Class of '83".

