Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan​ is a legend, yet a humble person: Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in 'Brahmastra'.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who always comes across as a happy-go-lucky person, says it is not easy staying in a positive frame of mind all the time but she wants to share love and happiness in the world.

"I feel it is not easy to stay positive but I just want to share love and happiness in the world. So, for that reason, I prefer to be super positive, loving and warm, no matter how bad my day is. I try to spread only love and joy in the world. I feel you shouldn't take yourself too seriously. The only constant thing in life is change and I really believe that," she said, while interacting with the media at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of 'Takht' talks with Karan Johar

Alia will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in "Brahmastra", has congratulated the veteran actor on being honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

"I would like to congratulate him for receiving this honour. I worked with him in 'Brahmastra' recently, and it was an absolute pleasure working with him. He a legend in every way and despite that a very down-to-earth and humble person, so there is so much to learn from him. I wish him all the best," said Alia.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) recently announced that it has chosen Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 92nd Oscar Awards.

ALSO READ: 'Prada' song, featuring Alia Bhatt, is a copy of Pakistani hit, claims media

Sharing her thoughts on the development, "Gully Boy" heroine Alia said: "I am thankful to all those responsible for choosing 'Gully Boy' as the official film to represent India at the Oscars. I hope it gets nominated and I hope it also wins the award. There are lots of hopes. I feel 'Gully Boy' has had a long life even after release in India. It was screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and it won an award there. It was also released in Japan and now this has happened. So, the whole team is ecstatic."

Alia's upcomiomng films are Karan Johar's "Takht", Ayan Mukherji's "Brahmastra" and SS Rajamouli's "RRR".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Alia Bhatt Big B
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp