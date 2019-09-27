Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan skips court summons, next hearing fixed for December

Home Entertainment Hindi

The actor had filed a plea against his conviction by a lower court, which had sentenced him to five years in jail.

JODHPUR: A Jodhpur court on Friday postponed the hearing of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's plea against his conviction in the blackbuck poaching case after he skipped today's summons. The next date of hearing has been fixed for December 19.

Khan's lawyer informed the District and Sessions Court that the actor was busy with the shooting of an upcoming movie.

The advocate also mentioned in the court about the threat Salman Khan has received days ahead of the hearing in connection with the case.

The threat, which carried a photo of Salman Khan with a red cross, was posted on Facebook by an account named Gary Shooter, a gangster from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The actor had filed a plea against his conviction by a lower court, which had sentenced him to five years in jail.

During a hearing on July 4, Sessions Court Judge Chandra Kumar Songara had directed Khan to appear before the court on September 27, failing which his bail plea may be cancelled.

The actor has not appeared before the court since May last year, when he was granted bail.

Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks during the shooting of a film in Jodhpur in 1998.

(With agency inputs)

