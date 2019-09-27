Check out Sonakshi Sinha's 'niqab' look from Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Laal Kaptaan'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a cameo in Saif Ali Khan-starrer "Laal Kaptaan", and on Friday the makers unveiled her first look. Director Navdeep Singh has called her's an imperative role.

In the official poster, Sonakshi is seen sitting gracefully with her face half-covered in a niqab.

Sonakshi Sinha's 'niqab' look from 'Laal Kaptaan'. (Photo | Twitter)

Sharing details about her role, Singh said: "It is an imperative role. It is a special appearance but very pivotal. At this point I would like to reveal as little as I can but all I can say it adds a glamour quotient to the film. She is super smart, tuned in, a fabulous actor and totally professional."

"Laal Kaptaan" features Saif in the lead role of Naga Sadhu. Co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L. Rai's banner Colour Yellow Productions, the film releases on October 18.