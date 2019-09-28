Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bard Of Blood' made available to non-Netflix members in India

The move seems aimed at getting people hooked to the spy thriller, and attract more subscribers amid growing competition in the country.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh play undercover agents in Netflix series 'Bard of Blood'.

Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh play undercover agents in Netflix series 'Bard of Blood'. (YouTube screengrabs)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Not a Netflix member? You can still watch the first episode of "Bard Of Blood". The streaming giant has made the first episode of its India original series available to non-members in the country for a limited time, for the very first time.

"At Netflix, we try different ways to bring people closer to great stories. We believe many people will find the thrilling story of spy Kabir Anand very appealing and are excited to make the first episode of the series available to everyone for a limited time. In the future, we will consider if we will do this for other films and series," the company said in a statement.

Based on Bilal Siddiqui's book "The Bard Of Blood", the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent. The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand (essayed by Emraan Hashmi), who is recalled from his new life as a professor to save Indian spies captured by the Taliban.

"Mission briefing from Agent Kabir Anand: Preview the first episode of #BardOfBlood without sign up here," Emraan posted on Twitter, and shared a link with his over 2 million followers.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the show, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also features Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Vineet Kumar.

The episode is currently accessible on the Netflix homepage and the page listing "Bard of Blood" episodes on the OTT platform.

Netflix did this for the first time for a show titled "Elite" in Mexico and Colombia earlier this month.

The global streaming giant might be going big with the content library, but its growth is actually facing a slump. Growing competition seems to be the reason behind the downward spiral.

Back in July, Netflix had revealed that it lost US streaming subscribers in the second quarter for the first time in its history.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp