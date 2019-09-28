Home Entertainment Hindi

Would like to bring all 'Housefull' actors in one film: Akshay Kumar

The story of 'Housefull 4' is based on reincarnation, spanning 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:06 PM

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of "Housefull 4", has said that he would love to bring all the primary actors from the earlier parts of the franchise in one film.

"Nadiad (producer Sajid Nadiadwala) and I were thinking that we should make one film where we bring back all the actors (of past 'Housefull' films) together. I feel it will be our own version of 'Avengers' but it will be a comedy 'Avengers'!" said Akshay, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Housefull 4" along with co-actors Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Pandey, besides the film's director Farhad Samji and producer Sajid Nadiadwala on Friday in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: 'Housefull 4' first look starring Akshay Kumar is out

So far, stars such as Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin and Arjun Rampal have been associated with the "Housefull" franchise. Akshay apart, only Ritiesh Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey have been repeated in subsequent films of the series.

"They (actors who worked in the series in the past) will always be a part of the 'Housefull' franchise. We always talk and think about them," said Akshay.



ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar promises 'Housefull 4' treat every hour on September 25

Asked how difficult it is to make such a big-budget film with an ensemble cast, Akshay said: "It takes a huge heart to make such a huge film, and I feel Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala have been able to do that. There are many problems when you make such films. It is difficult to get so many actors in one film but if all artists and technicians work with unity then it isn't difficult. We completed shooting of the film about eight to nine months back, but it takes time to work on VFX. Otherwise, we completed this film within a schedule of 60 to 70 days, which I feel is really less a time period as compared to other films."

One of his two characters in "Housefull 4" is that of a fictional king, while he will be seen playing the king Prithviraj Chauhan in Yash Raj Films' "Prithviraj" next. Could playing a king in "Housefull 4" impact "Prithviraj"?

"I don't think this film will have any impact on 'Prithviraj'. Both films are very different from each other. Plus, between the release of these films, I will have another four releases," Akshay replied.

"Housefull 4" is scheduled to release on October 25.

