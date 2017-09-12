Sandalwood is to achieve a feat this weekend, with the release of a Kannada movie in two single-screen theatres that have not done so in the last 20 years. Rex and Urvashi will be two of 300 theatres to play Dhruv Sarja-starrer on September 15, and the team is excited to have the two theatres on board. These single-screen theatres are known to screen only Hindi and English movies.

According to director Chethan Kumar, the film’s trailers and audio tracks had impressed the theatre owners and they decided to screen a Kannada film.

The film made under RS Productions has been distributed by Prasad.

Bharjari featuring Rachita Ram in the female lead has Hariprriya playing a key role and Vaishali Deepak making a guest appearance. The film’s music is by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Sreesha Kuduvalli.