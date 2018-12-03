Ravi Varma chalks out high-octane action for Shivarajkumar in 'Rustum'

A Sharadhaa By

A known name in south India and Bollywood, Ravi Varma will be marking his directorial debut with Rustum. And coming with decades of experience as stunt master, it’s no surprise that Ravi is working on bringing the best stunts in his first-ever directorial.

The film starring Shivarajkumar is in the last leg of shoot, and will resume the last schedule in Bihar from today. Sharing the latest photographs from the film with us, Ravi says that the first week or so of the last schedule will solely focus on getting the fight sequence right, the cost of which is estimated to be over a crore. We also hear that the director plans to blow up a few high octane chase sequences with the lead actor.

“This particular sequence, which is slotted for the first part of the second half of the film, involves heavy vehicles — cars and tempo travellers — and will be shot with four cameras from different angles. We are also making use of drones. With this we will be done with the film’s shoot. This for sure, will be one of the best stunt sequences of Shivarajkumar in his career,” he further reveals.

In addition to Shivarajkumar, Vivek Oberoi, Ganesh Yadav and 25 other artistes will participate in the shoot. They will be joined by a few stuntmen from Bihar. In Rustum, Shivarajkumar plays a cop, while Vivek is seen in a pivotal role. Actors from across different states­—including Ganesh Yadav from B-Town, Mahendran from Kollywood, Harish Uthaman from Telugu and our very own actor-director Shivamani — will be spotted in the film.

Made under Jayanna Productions, with music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Mahendra Simha, the ensemble also consists of three heroines - Shraddha Srinath, Mayuri and Rachita Ram.