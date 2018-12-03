Vasishta Simhas voiceover for Bhairava Geetha in Kannada

By Express News Service

Much-hyped film, Bhairava Geetha has finally got clearance from the censor board. The ‘A’ certified film, which has Dhananjay playing the lead, will have a voice-over by Vasishta Simha. The violent love story, directed by Siddhartha Thatholu is a bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu.

Vasishta, who is known for his baritone voice, will be throwing light on the film’s story in the beginning, and will be narrating a note at the end of the film. Similarly, maverick director Ram Gopal Varma, who has been supporting the film as creative head, has himself rendered his voice in the Telugu version.

Bhairava Geetha marks the debut of Irra Mor, who plays the female lead, and Raja Balwadi in a pivotal role. This is Bhaskar’s first attempt as producer. The film’s story, writtten by Vamsi and RGV, is being made under Raashi productions. The music has been scored by Ravi Shankar, while cinematography is by Jagadeesh Cheekati.

Bhairava Geetha in Kannada is slated to release on December 7, and going by the latest update, the production house is planning to release the film in and around 200 theatres. So far, 150 theaters has been

blocked.The release of the Telugu version has now been postponed to December 14.