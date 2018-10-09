Home Entertainment Telugu

Ram Gopal Varma's Bhairava Geetha to release in four South languages

Said to be a love story riddled with caste issues, Bhairava Geetha marks the directorial debut of Siddhartha Thatholu.

Published: 09th October 2018 03:22 AM

Bhairava Geetha

A still from 'Bhairava Geetha'.

By CE Features
Express News Service

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently joined hands with Nagarjuna for the Telugu film, Officer, is currently bankrolling a new film titled Bhairava Geetha.

The film, which is set to hit the screens on October 26,  was earlier expected to release in Telugu and Kannada, but now, it has been announced now that the film has been conceived as a four language film and that it would release in Tamil and Malayalam too. 

Said to be a love story riddled with caste issues, Bhairava Geetha marks the directorial debut of Siddhartha Thatholu. Starring Kannada actor Dhananjay and debutante Irra, the film has music by Ravi Shankar.

