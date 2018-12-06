'Orange' will be a wholesome entertainer: Ganesh

By Express News Service

December seems to be actor Ganesh’s lucky month, with most of his films, over the years, seeing a year-end release. Exactly a year after his film Chamak released, Ganesh is getting set for the release of Orange. “I don’t know why most of my films release in December. But this time It’s mere coincidence. In fact, Orange was to release two months ago, but seems like it was destined for a December release,” says Ganesh about Prashant Raj’s directorial.

“My films and of others which have released in December have worked to a certain extent. It’s probably because at the end of the year, people are in a holiday mood and have time to watch entertainers. A film’s content is what drives its success, irrespective of its release time,” he says.“Orange will be a wholesome entertainer with a screenplay that is filled with comedy, romance, emotions and confusion,” says Ganesh, adding, “The final film will be as tasty as the real fruit,” he says.

With Ganesh’s films known to mostly be romantic ones, does he feels the need to reinvent himself? “That’s exactly where I fit in,” says the versatile actor, who even after 12 years in the industry feels that he still has much to explore. “There are a lot of genres to be explored and many stories to be told. However, I will stick to my forté, and deliver what my audience wants,” he says.

Shoot for Geetha from December 12

Even though he had only one release in 2018, the year has still been a busy one for the actor. “I was shooting for Orange and Gimmick. I am currently enjoying my stint as a host for Super Minute,” says the actor, who is looking foward start with Geetha soon. “Shoot for the film wil start from December 12 in

Kolkata,” he says.