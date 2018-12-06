With KGF, Nagendra Prasad makes debut in Bollywood

By Express News Service

Nagendra Prasad, the director, popular as a lyricist will debut in Bollywood with KGF. Nagendra has written the lyrics for all the songs for the Hindi version of this film directed by Prashant Neel. The music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

“Yash will play a character based out of Mumbai. When they told me to write the lyrics for the Kannada version, they had explained the situation, and also requested that Hindi words be added to the Kannada song. That’s how the track Salaam Rocky Bhai was created. The team approached me three months after I had written the song in Kannada. Later, I ended up writing songs for the entire album in Hindi,” explains Nagendra.