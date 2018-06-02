Rashmika Mandanna upping her cricket game for next with Vijay Devarakonda

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

If actor Rashmika Mandanna is not on the sets of Yajamana, then she's probably on the sports ground playing a game of cricket. The latter is trying to up her game, quite literally, for a film with Vijay Devarakonda. Her plate is full having to shoot for 'Dear Comrade', a Kannada film and Nani-Nagarjuna's yet-to-be titled project. But she has been squeezing in some time to learn the bat and ball game because her next film with Vijay Devakonda that will see her playing the role of a cricketer in the women's league.

Currently in Mumbai to shoot a few scenes on the beaches of the city, along with lead actor Darshan and Tanya Hope, Rashmika rues about the humid weather. "It's horrible, but we are pulling along this schedule. Careerwise, it has been intense. If I have to shoot in the morning, I train in the evening and in between I have rehearsals to attend as well. But it's a beautiful phase of my life, I am satisfied that I am doing something. But still I crave something new and I know there is room for more," says the Kirik Party hudugi, who is shuttling between Bengaluru an Hyderabad as well.

Rashmika is being trained by Ronald, who is personally training the actor. "As a coach, Ronald, has a knack of teaching newcomers," she says. Her first time at playing the game, and Rashmika has already started looking up to cricketers, especially women players, and appreciating their efforts. "Never in my life had I held a bat and ball. And all of a sudden I have to be a pro. From the training, I have learnt so much-- there's so much hand, leg and head co-ordination. Now I know how hard the game is. My respect to the women's cricket team. Somehow, it's easier for guys, but for women, holding the bat and running around is quite a challenge. I bow to them," says Rashmika, who even met the Caption of the Women's Cricket team in Hyderabad and mentioned to them what a huge fans of their's she was.

With hands full of projects both in Kannada and Telugu, Rashmika is tied-up for the next couple of months. "I also have a few interesting projects in Sandalwood coming my way. Hopefully, I should have a project rolling after July," she tells us.